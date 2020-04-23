Not long after a public meeting for the South Suburban Sanitary District’s proposed recycled water project for the Reeder Road area was postponed, the SSSD put in another application for a different site for the project. The second application is for an area near North Poe Valley Road. SSSD General Manager Mike Fritschi said that the district will ultimately only use one of the sites.
The district is prepared to go through the approval process for both sites, Fritschi said, and will then choose which site is best. Klamath County must first approve each site. From there, the sites will have to go through an approval process with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.
The proposed recycled water project was prompted by new “total maximum daily load” requirements put in place by the DEQ, specifically related to temperature. A TMDL is the calculated pollutant amount that a waterbody can receive and still meet Oregon water quality standards.
In February, Fritschi explained that the sanitary district conducted an analysis of the ways in which it could meet the new requirements, and concluded that “the most affordable alternative is to use treated water for agricultural purposes.”
If the district is able to move forward with the Reeder Road site, the recycled water would be used to irrigate hundreds of acres of fodder crops, like alfalfa and hay. The sanitary district would purchase the land from the farmers who currently own the acreage and lease it back to them to continue farming at no cost for 25 years, and with the crops being irrigated with the recycled wastewater.
If the North Poe Valley Road site is selected, it would be purchased outright and leased to contract tenants, Fritschi said.
The district chose the North Poe Valley Road site based on its proximity to the district treatment facilities, as well as “contiguous acreage that looks promising,” Fritschi said. He emphasized that neither that site nor the Reeder Road site has been purchased by the sanitary district.
The application for the North Poe Valley Road site is the same kind the district put in for the Reeder Road site.
While the SSSD originally intended for its Reeder Road recycled water project to produce Class D water, it later upgraded that to Class B. Fritschi noted that if the district ultimately chooses the North Poe Valley Road site, it would produce Class B water there.
That kind of water can be used to grow “human consumption crops,” Fritschi said.
A public hearing regarding the Reeder Road site is currently still scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 26 at 6 p.m. at the John Hancock Arena at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.
A public hearing is also scheduled for the North Poe Valley Road site. That meeting will be held via web conference on Tuesday, May 12. Klamath County Planning Director Erik Nobel said members of the public who would like to be included in the meeting should email him at enobel@klamathcounty.org. He can then “capture” each person’s email to send them an invitation to join the virtual meeting.
If a person does not have access to the internet, Nobel said, then they can call in to the meeting. Nobel can be reached at 541-851-3648 for instructions on how to call in. Written testimony regarding the proposed recycled water project at the North Poe Valley Road site will also be accepted until May 11 at 5 p.m.