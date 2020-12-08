Salvation Army in Klamath Falls is working hard amid the global COVID-19 pandemic to continue to bring joy to youth this holiday season.
The local branch of the nonprofit is asking for the community’s help in gathering toys to distribute to local families later this month, despite the many challenges the pandemic has brought the local community.
Debi Leighton, service center coordinator for Salvation Army, said the nonprofit collected about 3,000 to 4,000 toys in 2019 and distributed them to 1,500 children. She foresees being able to give just as much this year, but due to COVID-19 and the loss of numerous giving trees and red kettles in the community, it will be a big challenge.
“We may not be able to do exact request gifts, but we’re going to do our best,” Leighton said.
The inability to gather in groups, and the closure of some businesses due to the pandemic, have largely reduced the presence of red kettles in local communities in the Klamath Basin and across the United States. Leighton said Walmart has two giving trees inside its Klamath Falls store, which is helping providing about 90% of the toys so far. Other than that, there are far less giving trees this season than usual as well.
“We’re rescuing Christmas this year because we lost a lot of our giving tree locations,” Leighton said. “Our kettles … they’re not doing as well because people aren’t coming close ... a lot of people aren’t carrying cash anymore.”
Nationally, the Salvation Army’s Commander Kenneth Hodder told NPR in late November that the nonprofit anticipates 50% fewer donations than last year.
As an alternative, the organization is utilizing a virtual kettle to make it easier for more people to give to the nonprofit. All donations come back to the local communities served, Leighton said.
As of the first week of December, Jeff Mueller Salvation Army said donations were coming in slowly. By Monday, toys were already piling up at the Maywood Drive location, though the need continues to be high.
The goal is to continue to provide gifts for children come Christmas Day, no matter what.
“We’ll really give heavy this year because people really need stuff this year,” Leighton said.
Salvation Army also has an Adopt-A-Family program, where individuals can provide toys and food for a local family in need this holiday season.
Despite the limitations this year with COVID-19, Leighton and Mueller, along with their volunteers, are dedicating to rescuing the holidays for local youth.
“We’re just going to keep plugging along,” Leighton said. “I believe that God will provide.”
Those who pick up red tags with a child’s name, age, and wish must return them to Salvation Army, 2960 Maywood Drive Suite 2, Klamath Falls, by noon on Dec. 17.
The organization also needs volunteers from 8 a.m. to about 3 p.m., on Dec. 22 to help carry out toys and/or food boxes to vehicles outside the facility.
To give online to the virtual kettle portal, go online at https://give-cs.salvationarmy.org/give/296517/#!/donation/checkout. For other ways to give, contact Debi or Jeff at the local Salvation Army facility at 541-882-5280.