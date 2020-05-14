In response to COVID-19, The Salvation Army Service Center in Klamath Falls has served 1,539 people. The Food Pantry in Klamath Falls remains open and available for people in need, according to a news release.
The Food Pantry is open on Tuesdays from 8 AM — 10 AM., then open again on Thursdays and Fridays from 8-11 a.m. It is located at 2960 Maywood Drive, Suite 12, Klamath Falls, OR 97603.
“We are grateful for the support we have received from the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank to make food boxes available during this difficult and uncertain time,” said Debi Leighton from The Salvation Army Service Center in Klamath Falls.
If you would like to volunteer, donate, or need assistance please contact the Klamath Falls Salvation Army at 541-882-5280.