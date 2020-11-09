The Salvation Army in Klamath Falls will accept applications for Christmas food and gifts for children until Dec. 5.
The local office location is 2960 Maywood Drive. Applications can be filled out on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to noon and Friday from 1-3 p.m.
This year, the office is also accepting applications over the phone, if you were a previous participant in the program. Phone hours are Monday through Friday from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. The phone number is 541-882-5280. For any questions, call 541-892-2723.