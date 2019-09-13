SALEM — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Salmon and Trout Enhancement Program (STEP) Advisory Committee will meet in Klamath Falls on Thursday, Sept. 19, according to a news release.
The meeting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Best Western Plus Olympic Inn at 2627 S. Sixth St., and is open to the public. The agenda is available at https://bit.ly/2lMAHWO. The agenda includes review of mini-grant applications, STEP program planning and program updates.
On Friday, Sept. 20, the committee will tour Wood River Wetlands, Tecumseh Spring Restoration Project, Klamath Fish Hatchery, Spring Creek Restoration and the Klamath Tribes Fish Hatchery. The group will be leaving the Kla-Mo-Ya Casino parking lot (34333 Highway 97, Chiloquin) at 8 a.m. Members of the public may accompany the group during the tour but must provide their own transportation. For additional information on the field trip, contact R&E Program staff prior to Sept. 18 at 503-947-6211.
The Oregon Legislature created Salmon and Trout Enhancement Program in 1981 to provide a way for volunteers to participate in the restoration of native stocks of salmon, steelhead and trout. The STEP Advisory Committee makes recommendations to ODFW and the Fish and Wildlife Commission on issues regarding its programs. The committee’s 13 members are appointed by the governor and represent all areas of Oregon.