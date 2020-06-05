Wednesday night a half dozen sailboats took to Upper Klamath Lake for unofficial racing from the Klamath Yacht Club for the second week of the year.
Garrick Jackson joined Greg Wall on his boat, “Big Medicine,” which Wall said he named because “that’s what sailing is.”
Although the Yacht Club canceled its largest events of the year due to COVID-19, including the annual Firecracker Regatta and the San Juan 21 nationals which Klamath was set to host this year, Commodore Sam Houston said people were “chomping at the bit” to get back on the water. She said some had been preparing for the San Juan nationals for over a year, and that event was particularly tough to have to cancel.
Aaron Tesman and Karl Knudsen sailed “Blue Bayou” Wednesday evening, which Knudsen said was “informal racing because of the COVID thing. It’s all for fun.”
Wall and Jackson both said they have had their fair share of close calls and sketchy situations while sailing, which Wall said happens to anyone “if you do anything long enough.”
Jackson said the times things didn’t go as he planned while sailing only gave him more experience.
The wind started kicking harder than expected Wednesday night toward the end of the race, and sailors were facing white-capped water by the end of the evening. Still, Wall said of the unpredictability of the weather, “that’s all part of the adventure.” He said the wind they faced Wednesday night was normal for that time of year as it’s usually windier earlier in the season.
Typically, the racing season at the yacht club begins in April, but this year didn’t start until the end of May due to COVID-19.
Wall, who is the Rear Commodore at the yacht club, said this is his 36th consecutive year of competitive sailing as he’s been sailing since he was a teenager in Southern California. Sailing in the ocean off the California coast accounted for 90% of his sailing experience and he said lake sailing is different because of different wind.
Jackson and Wall have known each other for five years through the yacht club.
Knudsen also came to Klamath from California, specifically the San Francisco Bay area. He said he moved here in 2007, so he’s been sailing for 13 years. He and Tesman came in third place Wednesday night, and put H&N photographer Kira McClary through her beginner’s sailing paces.
Houston sat on the deck off the bar of the yacht club, running the race and keeping times with her dog Charlie who she called her Assistant Commodore. She pointed out the bar, which is made of the helm of an old sailboat, as the same model as the first boat on which she ever went out on the lake.
H&N photographer Kira McClary contributed to this report.