Sage Community School in Chiloquin announced Saturday that it was closing its doors, effective immediately, due to staffing issues after an employee became sick and tested positive for mold toxins.
A mold test was conducted on the building that returned negative, according to the school, meaning kids and staff were not exposed to dangerous mold in the building. The employee’ sickness, however, meant the employee would need several weeks off.
Friday night the school’s Board of Directors met to discuss what this meant for the institution and concluded that there was no other option than to close the school because, “in the end though there was not a path forward that would allow Sage to maintain the teacher/student ratios to allow staff to educate Sage students,” states a school press release.
The Klamath County School District released a statement saying, “With the closure of Sage Community School, the Klamath County School District is planning a meeting for parents on Monday to provide options and answer questions. Chiloquin Schools administrators will be working on plans for a smooth transition and staff will not be available to register students until Tuesday. The location and time of the parent meeting will be announced by noon on Monday on the district website – www.kcsd.k12.or.us. Parents also will be notified through their One Call system. District administrators are meeting on Monday to best determine how the Klamath County School District can meet the needs of Sage students.”
The kindergarten through 8th grade school had been operating in Chiloquin for 12 years as a charter school. Parents and those affiliated with the school were notified Saturday of the closure.
“Unfortunately, in recent years the rising cost of PERS [Public Employees Retirement System] and other operating expenses, along with no legislative relief to align charter school funding with other public school funding, has left Sage with no ability to withstand any disruption,” according to the school’s release.