LAKEVIEW – With winter weather patterns returning to south central Oregon, Fremont-Winema National Forest and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District managers want to encourage visitors enjoying winter activities on public lands to stay safe, be prepared and aware of regulations.
The greatest risk comes from quantity of snow and overall depth on roads and trails. On BLM roads, blowing snow and drifts can present a challenge and block roads. Either way, travelers should be prepared and take measures to avoid getting stuck.
As a general rule, when snow depth is 6-inches or greater, it is not safe to be on a Forest road in a wheeled vehicle. The roads are not plowed or maintained by the Forest during the winter and any plowing done for projects is inconsistent.
On the west side of the Forest, including the Klamath Ranger District, when there is a continuous snow depth of 6-inches or greater through April 30, designated roads in the area become snowmobile and ski trails and are closed to wheeled traffic. Violations of the closure order are punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment of not more than six months or both.
Visitors are urged to plan ahead for weather and sufficient supplies, fill gas tanks before departure, only keep vehicles on designated roads, be aware of changing weather conditions, and in snowy conditions turn around if snow on roads is deeper than 3 inches.
For those looking to safely enjoy winter recreation, there are Sno-Parks available in the area with access points to snowmobile and winter trails. Permits are required for these areas now through April 30.
“Whether it’s a ski or snowshoeing trip or a stay at Hagar Mountain Lookout, winter recreation experiences can be spectacular and highly rewarding, but there is more risk and things can become deadly,” said Fremont-Winema National Forest Recreation Program Manager Scott Stoffel. “It’s critical to plan your trip, have the right gear, pay attention to conditions and be prepared in case you get stuck and need to spend a longer time out there. We want everyone to have a safe and fun experience.”
For more information on winter trails, visit www.fs.usda.gov/fremont-winema and select “Recreation” and “Winter Sports.” The Jackson-Klamath Winter Recreation map is also available at Forest Service offices in Klamath County or digitally from Avenza Maps at www.avenzamaps.com.