From a competitive pool of nationwide applicants, the Safe Routes Partnership has selected Blue Zones Project – Healthy Klamath to join Safe Routes to Parks Activating Communities, a technical assistance program focused on improving safe and equitable local park access.
As part of the program, Klamath Falls will be among eight diverse communities across the country to receive training and coaching from the Safe Routes Partnership to develop an action plan for improving active travel to local parks and green spaces and implement early actions from the plan. The initiative in Klamath Falls is funded by the Oregon Health Authority.
Safe Routes to Parks initiatives work to improve safety and security for people walking, bicycling, and rolling to parks and green spaces. The goal of the Safe Routes to Parks project in Klamath Falls is to support equitable access to local parks and ultimately increase park utilization by all community members, especially underserved populations. Blue Zones Project plans to engage the community, learn about the barriers that exist to assessing local parks, and increase knowledge and utilization of parks and trails through a new way-finding and signage program.
The Safe Routes to Parks Activating Communities program aims to remove barriers that make it hard for people to enjoy the physical, social, and mental health benefits that parks offer and proactively work toward ensuring safe, secure access to parks and open spaces. Over the long term, with increased safety and accessibility, Safe Routes to Parks seeks to increase park usage and improve health for people of all ages, races, abilities, and income levels.
“Blue Zones Project – Healthy Klamath is excited to partner on another project focused on inclusion, access, and improving the health of our community,” said Merritt Driscoll, executive director of Blue Zones Project – Healthy Klamath. “Safe Routes to Parks and way-finding are two initiatives that can be instrumental in getting more people to utilize our beautiful parks and extensive trail systems.”
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being improvement initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to a city's environment, policy, and social networks. Blue Zones Project works with cities to implement policies and programs that will move a community toward optimal health and well-being. Currently, 50 communities across North America have joined Blue Zones Project, impacting more than 3.4 million citizens.
For more information visit www.saferoutespartnership.org.