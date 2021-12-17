A Washington-based development company plans to build and operate an RV resort and campground off Dan O’Brien Way, overlooking Upper Klamath Lake.
Chad Ross, president of RJourney, a company operates a nationwide collection of RV parks, said the Klamath Falls facility will have space for 127 RVs. The full-amenity, Class A sites with concrete slips and paved driveways will be marketed to short and medium-term travelers passing through the area. Called the Klamath RV Resort, it will be open year-round.
Ross said the development will also include 10 rentable yurts, a patio with three hot tubs overlooking the lake, a store that sells sundries, an exercise room, fenced dog park and a playground for children. There will also be a large recreation room that can be rented out by local residents and organizations for private parties and events. He said the park will employ roughly 5 full-time staff members.
“It’s going to be all-out,” said Ross. “We’ve got it dialed in about what travelers need, and we see a lot of potential there in the Klamath area.”
The 40-acre lot is adjacent to the recently opened Love’s Travel Stop, just off Highway 97 north of downtown. It will be across the highway from Upper Klamath Lake, and there will be no direct access to the water, said Ross.
According to the Klamath County Economic Development Agency, Ross bought the property in November. He said he expects crews to begin construction in 30-60 days and the park to be open and operating by late summer 2022.
“When you put a place like that on Tech Hills, overlooking Klamath Lake, it’ll be a special experience for visitors to partake in,” said Ross.