Russia’s war drives up gas, oil prices in Oregon, across U.S.

Gasoline prices have risen to more than $4 per gallon locally and throughout Oregon as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drives up crude oil prices and magnifies already troublesome inflation.

The average price of gas in Klamath County is $4.13 per gallon, according to AAA’s Fuel Gauge Report from March 2.

Gas is averaging $4.29 per gallon in the Medford-Ashland metro area, $4.17 per gallon in Bend and $4.08 per gallon statewide, according to the auto club.

Those latter prices are up $1.11 per gallon statewide, $1.14 per gallon in the Medford-Ashland region and $1.22 in Bend from a year ago.

Oregon is among four states in the continental U.S. with gas prices more than $4 per gallon, along with California ($4.87), Washington state ($4.04) and Nevada ($4.07).

Nationally gas prices average $3.66 per gallon, up 7.5% in a month and 34% since last year, according to AAA.

Ukraine

Parishioner 0lena Ftomova draped in a Ukrainian flag, prays duringthe Ash Wednesday mass which marks the beginning of Lent at Saint Matthew the Apostle Cathedral in Washington, Wednesday, March, 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Gasoline prices could go even higher as Russia’s war in Ukraine and U.S and NATO sanctions intensify.

The war could drive up gasoline prices to as much as $5 per gallon or even higher — even though the Biden administration and NATO sanctions have not been extended to Russia’s ample energy supplies.

“Prices at the pump are going up, and they will continue to do so. I won’t be surprised to see gas at $5 per gallon or more,” said David Bernell, a public policy professor with Oregon State University. Bernell is also an expert in energy policy and international economics.

Crude oil prices moved above $114 per barrel on Wednesday, March 2. That is up from approximately $69 per barrel in November.

The projected rise in crude oil and gasoline prices will impact Oregon and U.S. consumers and businesses already facing the highest inflation levels since 1982.

Gas Prices

Gas prices are advertised at over five dollars a gallon Monday in Los Angeles. Gasoline prices in Oregon and locally are averaging more than $4 per gallon, according to AAA.

Russia is the world’s third top producer of oil (behind only the U.S and Saudi Arabia), according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Russia produces 11% of the world’s oil supplies and is the third largest importer of oil into the U.S. — on par with Saudi Arabia. It is also a top supplier of natural gas to European countries.

Economic sanctions from the U.S. and NATO allies over Russia’s war have not yet been extended to energy supplies. Still, the stage is set for an impactful curtailing of international trade — including with responses from Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin.

U.S. President Joe Biden is reluctant to impose energy sanctions on Russia which will drive up oil prices and in turn costs at the pump. Biden is also pushing to release more fuel from U.S. reserves and get allies to produce more petroleum.

Bernell said there is also a psychology behind a rise in oil and gas prices driven by Russia’s war.

“There is a significant ‘fear premium’ that we all pay for crude oil, based on concerns that supplies may not be sufficient a few months out, so there are higher prices at the pump, regardless of what might be happening with the quantity of oil pumped on a given day,” Bernell said. “With inflation in the US already high by recent historical standards, this just makes life more expensive for everyone.”

Diesel prices are also up — impacting truckers and increasing fuel charges imposed to shipments and deliveries of food and other products. Those higher costs are passed onto retailers (including grocery and big-box stores) and eventually consumers via higher prices, according to trucking industry officials.

Diesel prices are averaging $4.25 per gallon in Oregon and $4.04 per gallon nationally, according to AAA. Prices are up $1.25 per gallon across the state and $1.09 per gallon nationally.

Bernell said if U.S. and NATO sanctions extend to oil supplies — or Putin turns off those imports — prices and market jitters will increase.

“The economic sanctions placed on Russia thus far do not include cutting off Russian energy imports to Europe (the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline has not begun operation, so halting that project only stops a planned expansion of Russian supplies). If NATO and the West seek to expand the sanctions to include cutting off purchases of Russian oil and gas, the prices of these goods will skyrocket even more,” Bernell said.

Energy prices were already up 27% compared to last year, according to January’s Consumer Price Index from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

OPEC Oil Prices

 Fuel trucks line up in front of storage tanks at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco oil facility, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 21, 2021. The leaders OPEC and its oil-producing allies are deciding Wednesday, March 2, 2022 how much oil to release while Russia's invasion of Ukraine rattles markets, reshapes alliances, kills civilians and sends the price of crude skyrocketing. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)

Some lawmakers are pushing for temporary drops to federal and state gasoline taxes and reversing Biden policies related to domestic oil drilling and pipelines. Most of those pushes are coming from Republicans — but there are Democratic advocates.

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., was calling for a temporary halt to federal gas taxes before Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine citing inflation. He is also pushing for the idea and to release domestic supplies in response to the Ukraine war.

“Getting rid of the federal gas tax for the rest of the year, coordinated releases of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and maintaining robust domestic energy production are concrete steps that should be taken to drive down gas prices and provide relief to families,” Kelly said in a letter to Biden Feb. 25.

There are also other potential economic impacts of the Ukraine war, Bernell said.

Ukraine is a top producer and exporter of wheat and corn and the war could impact prices. Russia also produces 40% of the world’s palladium. The material is used in catalytic converters, aircraft parts, surgical and dental instruments, jewelry and other products.

