Remodeling is underway for the Running Y Ranch Resort to relocate the Sandhill Spa to a larger space with more features and services, according to a news release.
The spa will move from its current location inside the Sports & Fitness Center to a renovated space in the Golf Pro Shop building at 5790 Cooper’s Hawk Road. The Sandhill Spa will gain 1,700 square feet for a total of 2,800 square feet. This move will also allow the spa to add additional services.
Remodel of the building began in July and is expected to be completed early 2020. The remodel will include converting the current banquet space known as the Ranch House to a multi-room spa. The new spa will feature several rooms for treatments, massages, couple’s massages, facials, body scrubs and wraps, manicures, pedicures, and a new addition of a salt room and a dry sauna for guests to enjoy.
“The decision to relocate was made simply to provide Sandhill Spa with more space. We think that having the spa and golf in the same location will give our guests a better opportunity to enhance the natural harmony of mind, body and soul,” said Malissa Cochrane, spa director. “Additionally, the serene environment, added amenities, and spectacular view will make Sandhill Spa more unique and relaxing than ever before.”
Director of golf, Greg Morton, also looks forward to the benefits of the Sandhill Spa renovation.
“The new location will provide convenient access to our spa professionals for golfers seeking to elevate their game,” Morton said. “Conversely, our traditional spa guests will be delighted by the serene beauty of the new location.”
Assisting with the remodel is Abel to Dream Interior Design.
“The current existing architecture is the foundation for the design concept, as well as staying within the resort’s overall natural, rustic design and ultimately creating a space that will embrace Zen, relaxation and balance,” said Kim Abel of Abel to Dream.