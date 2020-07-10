Fabric quilt artist Deb Runnels will be the featured artist in the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery during July and August, according to a Klamath County Museum news release.
Her exhibit carries the theme of “Fine Art to Fab Art.”
Runnels taught fine art at Klamath Union High School. Her work has been juried and accepted into both regional and international exhibits, and featured on the cover of Quilting Arts magazine.
She is currently in two regional shows, ‘Convergence in Cloth’ and ‘Habitat,’ through Studio Art Quilt Associates.
An opening reception will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11.
Admission to the Modoc Gallery is free during regular museum hours, which are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is located at 1451 Main St.
For more information contact the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.