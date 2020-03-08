In its 12th year of service, Klamath Basin County Rotary’s First Harvest Project provided a massive supply of meat to several support organizations recently to aid hungry and low-income families in Southern Oregon, according to a news release.
Approximately 1,840 lbs. of ground turkey meat was donated on Friday, Feb. 28 by Rotary volunteers. The distribution included 540 lbs. to the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank, as well as distributions to the Klamath Falls Gospel Mission, Klamath Basin Senior Center, Klamath Crisis Center/Marta’s House, and St. Vincent de Paul.
Funding for the annual project is supplemented through Klamath County Fair Rotary auction funds from donated animals to Rotary First Harvest. Support for purchasing and distribution was provided by Sherm’s Thunderbird.
For more information about Klamath County Rotary visit www.kcrotary.org.