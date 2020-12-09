Rotary Club of Klamath Basin-Sunrise provided gifts for children ages 3-5 on Friday, Dec. 11 through the Early Childhood Intervention (ECI) program, according to a Klamath Falls City Schools news release.
Several Christmas trees provided courtesy of Mountain Valley Nursery and Santa welcomed vehicles to a drive-thru gift delivery event Friday afternoon coordinated by Rotary members as a way to assist child development in the Klamath Basin.
“We are excited to be able to continue this tradition, our members put the gift bags together and with a generous contribution of an individual donor and limited proceeds from our annual fundraiser we are able to gift this year at least 50 children,” said Norm Holliday, representative for the Rotary Club of Klamath Basin-Sunrise.
Chartered in 1997, Sunrise Rotary Club members express their commitment to youth, “because we believe if children’s lives are improved now, they will be better citizens in our community in the future,” according to Holliday. In keeping with this commitment to youth, their annual fundraiser Brats, Brews, & Blues Festival benefits primarily the Klamath Hospice and Camp Evergreen.
Klamath Falls City Schools holds the contract for ECI services. City Schools staff developed the ECI program and have continued to coordinate services for children residing in Klamath County since the program’s inception.
“ECI, currently serves 139 children, ages three to five, who live in the county,” said Shelly Young, ECI coordinator. We are excited that even with COVID-19 restrictions we are able to provide this program. We thank the Sunrise rotary for their flexibility and continued commitment to our kids.”
For more information about ECI contact Shelly Young at YoungS@kfalls.k12.or.us or Sunrise Rotary at www.klamathsunriserotary.org.