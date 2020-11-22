Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
11-22 rotary donation

Klamath Basin Sunrise Rotary Club donated to the Oregon Tech Dental Hygiene Community Health Outreach Program. Pictured are (l-r) Noelle Colmenero, Bailey Daniel, Cassidy Hedger, Brittany Fredenburg, Theresa Silver, Klamath Basin Sunrise Rotary Club, Brianna Smith, Cheyenne Eglian, Danielle Johnson, Maddie Hendrix and Elizabeth Wells, Oregon Tech Dental Hygiene Community Health Outreach Lead.

 Submitted photo

Klamath Basin Sunrise Rotary Club recently presented the Oregon Tech Dental Hygiene Community Health Outreach Program with a check for $2,000, according to a news release.

A Rotary District 5110 Matching Grant was used to fund the program. Oregon Tech Dental Hygiene students will use the funds to assess dental needs within local elementary schools, provide education and then provide dental treatments free of cost at the Oregon Tech Dental Hygiene Clinic for these underserved children.

This is the sixth year Klamath Basin Sunrise Rotary Club has helped fund this project. For information about this project and Rotary contact Jack Baumann at baumann@aol.com.

Tags