Klamath Basin Sunrise Rotary Club recently presented the Oregon Tech Dental Hygiene Community Health Outreach Program with a check for $2,000, according to a news release.
A Rotary District 5110 Matching Grant was used to fund the program. Oregon Tech Dental Hygiene students will use the funds to assess dental needs within local elementary schools, provide education and then provide dental treatments free of cost at the Oregon Tech Dental Hygiene Clinic for these underserved children.
This is the sixth year Klamath Basin Sunrise Rotary Club has helped fund this project. For information about this project and Rotary contact Jack Baumann at baumann@aol.com.