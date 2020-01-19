Klamath Basin Sunrise Rotary Club presented a $2,000 check to help fund the Oregon Tech Dental Hygiene Community Health project, according to a news release.
The funds stem from a Rotary District 5110 Grant, which will be used to screen, transport and provide preventive care including radiographs, dental exams, cleanings and fluoride for under-served elementary school students in the Klamath Basin. The funds will help children, many of whom may have never visited a dentist or had access to dental care, receive examinations.
The project not only provides dental health for elementary students, but hands-on experience for current Oregon Tech dental hygiene students.
For more information contact Elizabeth Wells at Elizabeth.Wells @oit.edu or Jack Baumann at baumann@aol.com.