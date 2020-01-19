Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
1-19 OIT check

Klamath Basin Sunrise Rotary Club member Mark Willrett (middle) presents a check to Oregon Tech Dental Hygiene Community Dental Health Instructor Elizabeth Wells, surrounded by OIT dental students.

 Submitted photo

Klamath Basin Sunrise Rotary Club presented a $2,000 check to help fund the Oregon Tech Dental Hygiene Community Health project, according to a news release.

The funds stem from a Rotary District 5110 Grant, which will be used to screen, transport and provide preventive care including radiographs, dental exams, cleanings and fluoride for under-served elementary school students in the Klamath Basin. The funds will help children, many of whom may have never visited a dentist or had access to dental care, receive examinations.

The project not only provides dental health for elementary students, but hands-on experience for current Oregon Tech dental hygiene students.

For more information contact Elizabeth Wells at Elizabeth.Wells @oit.edu or Jack Baumann at baumann@aol.com.

Tags