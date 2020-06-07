On May 28, the Rotary Club of Klamath Falls engaged in their annual flower bed planting at the north entrance “Welcome to Klamath Falls” sign.
The history of the sign was provided by John Novak who explained that the Chamber of Commerce in the late 1980s hoped to improve the image of Klamath Falls and partnered with the Rotary Club of Klamath Falls to design, build, and maintain a welcome sign that would be seen by people entering Klamath Falls from the north on Highway 97.
Land owned by Rotarians Rich and Rob Bogatay was chosen. The welcome sign was completed in 1989 with a pelican in flight that was designed by a local sign painter named Jim Kurth. That pelican rendition has been co-opted by the City as a symbol of Klamath Falls.
While the sign and flower beds are maintained by the Rotary Club, the lawn and surroundings are maintained by Rich Bogatay, both for the betterment of Klamath Falls.
Those who would like to know more about Rotary Club of Klamath Falls are encouraged to view the club’s web page at www.kcrotary.org.