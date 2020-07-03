The Rotary Club of Klamath County fulfilled a three year project on a south entry sign welcoming visitors to Klamath Falls on Monday, June 29. 2020 will be the Rotary Club of Klamath County’s centennial year and this project was designated to celebrate our commitment to service and the community.
A site for the sign atop a long ago closed motel sign has misdirected travelers for over 40 years. Rotarians Tom Schiess and Guy Jakubowski ramrodded the project with design help from local artists and others. Initial prep and painting was completed by Rotarian Aj Halda of Kens Auto Body and Tom Schiess. Most of the art was completed by TNT Plasma and letters were completed by United Mechanical with the bulk of the work being completed Guy Jakubowski of S & S Manufacturing.
Many thanks to Jim Bellet and Bullet Rental for the donation of time and equipment. Coordination by numerous agencies; City of Klamath Falls planning department, ODOT, OIT engineers, Pacific Power, Turtle Cove Partnership, Bullet Rentals, and others made this possible. Many Rotarians participated in the work and numerous Rotarians donated to the financial cause. A special thanks to an anonymous donor from the Rotary Club who matched our $10,000 fund raising effort. A picture paints a thousand words; please drive by the sign on Highway 97 and see what greets visitors to Klamath Falls. To find out more about the Rotary Club of Klamath Falls please visit www.kcrotary.org.