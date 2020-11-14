Klamath Basin Sunrise Rotary Club recently presented Father Ildefonce Mapara, director of St. Maurus Mission with a $4,000 check to fund clean water projects in Tanzania, according to a news release.
The funds were made available through a Rotary District 5110 Matching Grant. The grant funds will be used in the village of Mputa, southern Tanzania, to build a concrete water storage tank.
This is the 10th year Klamath Basin Sunrise Rotary Club has supported clean water projects in Tanzania. For information on this project or Rotary contact Jack Baumann, baumann@aol.com.