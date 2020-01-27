The Ross Ragland Theater Monday announced Scott Mohon as its new executive director, according to a news release.
Theresa Silver has served as interim executive director since July of 2018, after former Director Mark McCrary resigned to pursue other career interests. Silver had served as the president of Ragland’s board of directors just prior to stepping in as interim director.
The Ragland board of directors conducted a national search to fill the position. Ragland Board Chair Lynne LeBlanc said the search committee considered various viable candidates before deciding on Mohon.
“We are fortunate and privileged to have Mr. Mohon’s capabilities and background join our RRT family as well as our community,” LeBlanc said. “We humbly thank Theresa (Silver) for her gracious support and hard work as our search committee worked through this process.”
Mohon has substantial experience in the management of operations and personnel for theatres, theatre companies, theme parks, and performing arts centers. He has worked as an executive and managing director, producer, performer and stage manager. Mohon graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Fine Arts and attended the Masters of Fine Arts program at the University of California — Irvine. Mohon’s career has taken him from coast to coast, working for organizations such as Universal Studios, Hey City Theatre, Walton Arts Center, Newport Performing Arts Center, Queens Theatre, Theatre Victoria, the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, and on Broadway.
“I look forward to working with the amazing talents of the Ragland staff, guild, board of directors and Klamath Falls community in the months and years to come,” Mohon said. “Ross Ragland Theater is one of the few organizations in the region with the ability to connect with each and every Basin resident and visitor, which is pretty incredible. Ragland’s Youth Education and Outreach programming and services has an impact on the community that goes beyond our popular presenting and producing series.”
The Ross Ragland is the venue of choice for more than 400 events a year. The Ragland hosts local nonprofit, arts, education and service-centered organizations to premiere entertainers and private parties. “Already a tremendous asset and resource to the region, (the) Ragland looks to continue to expand and improve its service to our community in this 30th Anniversary Season and beyond,” Mohon added.
