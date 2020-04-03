Following recently issued federal guidelines, RRT has extended its suspension of ticketed, education and rental events through the end of April, according to a Ross Ragland Theater news release.
The decision comes following an order issued by Gov. Kate Brown banning gatherings of 250 or more in Oregon for four weeks, followed by further orders to avoid gatherings of 10 people or more.
The Ross Ragland Theater is adhering to crowd restrictions, and has suspended additional shows scheduled for the 2019-20 season into early May. Shows affected include the Young Musicians of Excellence (April 5), Basin Band Festival (April 7), Space Oddity – David Bowie Tribute Band (April 17), and Dancing With Your Klamath Stars (April 24). Additionally, at the artist’s request, the Klamath Chorale’s Greatest Hits on May 3 has been suspended, as well as the Ragland Classical Series concert by Sarah Hagen on May 7.
The most up-to-date status for each event will be available on the Ross Ragland Theater’s Facebook page and website at www.rrtheater.org. During this time staffing at the Ross Ragland Theater is limited during this time. For more information contact the Ross Ragland Theater business office at 541-884-0651, ext. 123.