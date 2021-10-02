After getting shut down multiple times due to COVID-19, the Ross Ragland Theater finally pulled it off — three nights of the original Star Wars trilogy on the big screen, in addition to other nostalgic surprises.
The event began on Thursday, Sept. 30, and the last night is tonight, Saturday, Oct. 2. The screening begins at 7 p.m. and tickets cost $10.
The three-day extravaganza was sponsored by the Ross Ragland and the Oregon Institute of Technology, and tonight’s screening is of the last of the three original Star Wars films, “Return of the Jedi.”
Thursday and Friday featured the first two films of the original trilogy — “A New Hope” and “The Empire Strikes Back.” As an added treat, Star Wars themed video games are set up in the theater’s lobby for people to play, leading up to the screening, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The games and gaming systems, which span multiple decades of Star Wars video gaming history, are courtesy of Klamath Film. The games are free to play and span from the 1970s-era games that helped kick off Star Wars mania, to the games many might be familiar with today.
The whole point of the event is to bring the nostalgia of one of the most iconic film series in American cinema to Klamath Falls, said Kurt Liedtke, executive director of Klamath Film, a Star Wars fan, and a volunteer who is helping with the event.
“Star Wars is just so iconic as films that have set the model as something that should be seen on the big screen,” Liedtke said.
And putting those films back on the big screen is helping fans of the series really reconnect with that nostalgia, he said.
Liedtke said the Star Wars movies were meant to be in a theater and for some of the older viewers, the last time they had seen them on the big screen was back in the 1970s and ‘80s when they originally came out.
There were plenty of younger fans at the Ross Ragland enjoying the films as well, and the event is really more of a social experience than anything else.
On the first night, members of the audience could be heard making commentary off to the side, or quoting lines from the film verbatim, adding to the interactive, social atmosphere a screening of the original Star Wars films is meant to entail.
It is also likely there will be lightsaber welding Star Wars fans walking around in cosplay, and don’t be surprised if Darth Vader comes out of nowhere to engage you in battle.
Tickets can be acquired in advance through the Ross Ragland Theater box office at 541-884-LIVE(5483) or www.rrtheater.org.
Reporter Joe Siess can be reached at (541) 885-4481 or jsiess@heraldandnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @jomsiess