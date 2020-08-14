Salem – Cultural organizations across Oregon will receive more than $2.7 million in funding from the Oregon Cultural Trust thanks to citizens who invested in the state’s cultural tax credit.
The awards include a total of $676,760 to the Cultural Trust’s five statewide partners (Oregon Arts Commission, Oregon Heritage Commission, Oregon Humanities, Oregon Historical Society and the State Historic Preservation Office); $676,760 to 45 county and tribal cultural coalitions; and $1,353,520 in competitive cultural development program awards to 78 cultural organizations serving most geographic regions of the state.
Local nonprofits that received funding include the Ross Ragland Theater, which received $31,456 to replace the theater’s leaking roof. PLAYA in Summer Lake received $5,238 to increase capacity for virtual programming, develop online resources to promote and provide access to PLAYA's programming.
“We are incredibly grateful to the loyalty of our donors for their steadfast support of culture during very challenging times,” said Chuck Sams III, chair of the Cultural Trust board. “Our collective culture is the glue that binds us together as Oregonians, especially during difficult times. Arts and culture cross all boundaries and inspire us to celebrate our diversity and resilience as a people.”
The amount of overall grant awards is virtually even with the prior fiscal year, he added, due to a slight increase in fiscal year donations coupled with a slight decrease in interest earnings on the permanent fund.
“Although the value of the permanent fund has increased to $31 million, market fluctuations during the health crisis led to a small decrease in interest earnings,” said Brian Rogers, the Cultural Trust’s executive director. “Thankfully our donors rallied this spring prior to the end of the fiscal year to ensure our support of Oregon’s cultural community remained strong at a time when they need it the most due to losses suffered during the COVID-19 health crisis.”