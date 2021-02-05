While pandemic protocols have limited audiences and canceled events, for the Ross Ragland Theater’s staff the year has been anything but idle.
Sure, shows have been canceled, plans changed, and sharp veers were undertaken; yet despite strict crowd restrictions and no touring acts presently available for performances, the venerable venue has found a way to maintain operations.
The year started off normally enough, but by mid-March with COVID-19 cases on the rise things began to look bleak for the live entertainment industry. The Ross Ragland Theater, a historic venue built in the 1930s in the heart of downtown Klamath Falls, had just welcomed audiences for a documentary screening about the history of the Ford Mustang complete with Mustang-themed video games in its lobby, and were about to host youth from across the Klamath Basin for a kids matinee when news broke that all theaters nationally were to be shutdown.
“The first day of COVID shutdowns we had young audience matinees planned that day, so I had 1,400 kids that were supposed to be coming to the theater,” recalled Samantha Burris, interim executive director at the Ross Ragland Theater. “All the buses got recalled to turn around, except for a few – homeschooled kids and the private Christian academies still came. It was so sad, kids from as far away as Gilchrist were coming here and had to turn around halfway.”
With severe theater restrictions implemented new policies were created to adhere to the changing times. Seating inside the theater was limited from its 785-capacity to 100 people maximum, alongside new cleaning and ticket policies and patron requirements. Some events carried on; most were canceled. All touring acts canceled their events, but while other venues have temporarily shuttered, the Ross Ragland Theater found a way to remain busy.
The pandemic offered a unique opportunity to complete numerous facility upgrade projects that had been needed for some time. The business offices were moved from inside the Cultural Center to office space at the corner of Pine and 7th Avenue. The marquee was repaired, more accessible seating implemented, and most noticeably the theater’s recognizable spire now lights Klamath skies at night with bright programmable LEDs after the previous neon had burned out years ago.
The stage wasn’t vacant either. While touring acts canceled, community theater productions and various theater camps carried on. While the annual large summer community theater production had to be canceled, smaller shows were able to carry on, including an original musical comedy very relevant for the times detailing the story of a historic community venue under threat of shutdown. The annual summer theater camp for kids included 105 students separated into different portals to maintain social distancing. Adapting to changing times, the theater also began a partnership utilizing livestreaming video technology to present events in a hybrid model online and with limited in-person audiences, or exclusively online.
“We had a very full season here thriving with education programs, our performance season, and even our second stage series,” said Burris. “It has been really hard with how much we had to cancel, so we had to figure out what our next move would be.”
While grants have sustained the theater, it has been community donations at levels not seen in years that validated to Burris the demand for the theater to stay operating. She is thankful that despite numerous cancellations the theater has been able to maintain its full staff throughout the year.
With permission from the Oregon Governor’s Office, programs deemed as youth enrichment have been able to carry on with added safety protocols in place, while a select few events have welcomed audiences. In September the Klamath Independent Film Festival was presented in a hybrid model, welcoming limited in-person audiences and for the first time an online audience via livestreaming and video-on-demand. Last November a classical concert by The Virtuosa Society became a multimedia extravaganza, with accompanying videos for both an in-person and virtual audience from around the world. In December Santa Claus welcomed hundreds of kids to the Cultural Center for a Christmas event, albeit socially distanced. Most recently the Rag Tag Children’s Choir presented its annual Christmas concert, albeit with no audience in the theater but hundreds watching live via livestream.
“We had three months in a row with community theater performances and shows sold out at 100-seat capacity,” added Burris. “It has been great trying to find ways to still do things. When the harder restrictions came down now we’re not able to have the facility open at all, but our youth enrichment programs are able to continue as long as we were under 10 for groupings. Through the help of donors and the Ragland Foundation and grant programs we have been able to keep all of our staff employed, which is a huge testament to our community.”
With no clear timetable for when the pandemic may subside, touring acts are tentatively being booked for next September to kick off the 2021-2022 performance season. The theater also plans to provide more livestreaming and video-on-demand presentations of events whenever it is contractually allowed, while trying to determine how best to maintain beloved community events such as the Klamath Chorale. Recognizing that audience tastes and viewing habits have invariably been altered due to the pandemic, even after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted the theater plans to continue to present events virtually when possible, potentially reaching audiences well beyond Klamath’s borders.
“People are adapting to watching live events from home, streaming is not going away after the COVID virus does,” explained Burris. “At the same time that means reaching whole new audiences, I think everyone is going to head more towards a hybrid model.”
Plans for the future include more community education programs, expanding on the annual theater camps to possibly also include video production and livestreaming. The YouthStARTS program, already well established in partnership with area school districts to offer arts enrichment programs in the classroom, will also continue although limited until students return to schools.
“It is still very much playing it by ear,” said Burris of next year’s goals. “It is hard because everything keeps changing daily. We had hoped to have a few different events, and in February we hope to still present our teen theater program, but with the restrictions extended I don’t know if we’ll be able to have an audience or not. We are optimistic that things will pan out.”
For more information about upcoming events and the Ross Ragland Theater visit www.rrtheater.org.