Following months of infrastructure upgrades to the venerable venue, the Ross Ragland Theater officially lit its new LED lighting system on its towering spire, installed earlier this year, on Friday, Nov. 6.
During the COVID-19 pandemic the historic concert and theater venue in the heart of downtown Klamath Falls has not sat idle; the facility underwent numerous upgrades including new office space and much-needed projects inside the venue that has stood since the 1930s. Among the projects planned while the theater remained mostly shuttered to the public due to crowd restrictions was a largely community-funded effort to replace the neon lighting that once lit the Ross Ragland’s spire for decades, which had long since burned out, with modern programmable LED lighting.
A formal lighting ceremony to be livestreamed had been planned in August, but delays with the project’s completion ultimately led to Friday’s less formal but still celebrated marking of a new era in the history of the Ross Ragland Theater.
“We were committed to completing this project before the end of the year,” said Ross Ragland Theater Executive Director Scott Mohon.
Delays in wiring and shipping led to the postponed lighting ceremony, with the contractor — ES&A Sign and Awning of Eugene — unable to make the installation deadline final due to supply. Their work has now completed, and is ready to shine over the downtown region as a beacon leading to the epicenter of the community’s arts scene.
Though slowed in its typically frantic theater schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic with no touring acts presently able to travel, the Ross Ragland has kept busy beyond structural upgrades with routine film screenings and select events including the eighth annual Klamath Independent Film Festival and a concert performance by the Virtuosa Society taking place Saturday at 12:30 p.m. — which is being livestreamed around the world to compensate for the limited seating available at this time.
While the lighting was less subdued than originally planned, the rush to complete the project coincided with the approach of Christmas season festivities in Klamath Falls including the annual Snowflake Festival.
“We are looking towards the spring to bring community members, city officials, and donors together to celebrate the tremendous team effort it has taken to be able to do this,” said Ross Ragland Board chair Lynne LeBlanc.
The new LED lighting system is fully programmable, allowing different color themes to be prominently placed on the Ross Ragland Theater’s outer structure to match themes of various events.
Originally built as the Esquire Theater during Klamath Falls’ heyday as the primary arts and entertainment stop between San Francisco and Portland, it sat dormant for several years in the 1980s until a multi-year community effort revived the historic site in 1989, saving it from the wrecking ball that had claimed all of its peers from the golden age of Hollywood. At its peak, Klamath Falls was said to have donned as much neon and marquees across its many theaters as Las Vegas. The other theaters are gone today, but the Ragland remains as a towering landmark to Klamath’s proud past.
The theater routinely welcomes touring acts, community productions, concerts, film screenings and community events. The tower lighting culminates fundraising efforts that extend back to 2019.
The Ross Ragland Theater is located at 218 N. 7th St. For more information visit www.rrtheater.org.