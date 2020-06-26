The Ross Ragland Theater, the Klamath County Fairgrounds and Basin Mediactive join forces to bring the Klamath basin a July to remember, offering summer drive-in movies starting in July, according to a news release.
The “Reels on Wheels” drive-in movie nights are a fundraiser for the Ross Ragland Theater and the Klamath County Fairgrounds, consisting of a three night drive-in movie screening experience taking place at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. The first movie night will be on Friday, July 10, the second on Friday, July 17, and the final movie will be screened on Friday, July 24.
The movies shown will be the “Back to the Future” Trilogy, intended to be appealing for a wide variety of ages. All three screenings will offer food trucks, live on-air interviews with local businesses before the film and concessions, which will be sold by 4-H and high school student volunteers. All concession proceeds will go to the student volunteer groups.
Gates open at 7 p.m. movie starts at 9 p.m.
■ “Back to the Future” Friday, July 10
■ “Back to the Future Part II” Friday, July 17
■ “Back to the Future Part III” Friday, July 24
“The theater and the Klamath County Fairgrounds have both had to cancel the majority of our events for the rest of the year,” said Scott Mohon, Ross Ragland Theater executive director. “This is a fun way to collaborate as entertainment venues and offer up some summer fun to the community.”
The event is by donation only. Suggested donation is $20 per car. Space will be limited, so guests are required to pre-register online for each movie night. Registration will open the Monday before each screening. Additional information and registration link will be available at www.kcfairgrounds.org/ or www.rrtheater.org.
“We are really looking forward to this,” said Klamath County Fairgrounds Manager Derrick Rowley. “Partnering with the Ragland felt natural. We will get through these unprecedented times by coming together.”
The Ross Ragland Theater’s mission is to provide high-quality performing arts and educational experiences that enhance community life in the Klamath Basin. The business office is now located at 200 North 7th St. in Klamath Falls. Call 541-884-0651 for information regarding upcoming events and rental space opportunities.