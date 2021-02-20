The deadline to register children has been extended for a variety of after-school winter session classes immersing kids in various aspects of the arts with the Ross Ragland Theater’s Youth Theater Classes.
Registration has been extended to Wednesday, Feb. 23 for numerous classes teaching everything from acting and singing to musical instruments and even how to be a clown. Classes are being offered in limited class sizes from Monday, Feb. 15 through Wednesday, April 14. Sessions take place at the Ross Ragland Theater and Cultural Center, offered for multiple age ranges and specific days and times vary.
Registration is $85 per participant, with the cost of additional siblings reduced to $50. Class sizes are limited to adhere to current COVID-19 precautions and protocols. Precautions to be followed include temperature checks and face coverings for all entering and exiting the building, social distancing and avoiding physical contact.
To maintain safe distancing the rehearsal space maintains six-foot distance and 12 feet between rows; masks will be taken off only for singing in designated spots and sanitizing of rehearsal spaces will take place between each class session.
Programs being offered include the following:
■ Clowning Class: Be a Clown! Grades 3-5. Meet Mondays 4:10-5 p.m.
■ Drama Class: Acting Out. Grades 6-8. Meet Mondays 5:20-6:10 p.m.
■ Musical Theater I: Youth Players Musicals. Grades 3-5. Meet Tuesdays 4-4:50 p.m.
■ Storybook Theater. Grades K-2. Meet Tuesdays 4:10-5 p.m.
■ Musical Theater II: Hammerstein and Menkin and Sondheim! Oh my! Grades 6-8. Meet Tuesdays 5:10-6 p.m.
■ Create Your Own Story. Grades 3-5. Meet Tuesdays 5:20-6:10 p.m.
■ Play & Sing. Grades 3-5. Meet Tuesdays 5:20-6:10 p.m.
■ Bring on the Music. Grades 2-4. Meet Wednesdays 5:10-6 p.m.
■ Guitar for a New Generation. Grades 6-8. Meet Wednesdays 4:10-5 p.m.
■ Musical Theater. Grades K-2. Meet Wednesdays 5:20-6:10 p.m.
To reserve a space in the youth theater classes call the Ross Ragland Theater at 541-887-8637, or email education@rrtheater.org. Registration forms are available online at www.rrtheater.org.