Ross Ragland Theater has officially canceled their annual Community Production, according to a news release.
The original production which rounded out their 30th Anniversary Season, was set to be My Fair Lady, but was changed to Annie due to production rights. Annie was set to premiere on Friday, Aug. 7 and run Aug. 7-9 and Aug. 14-16.
“Canceling this annual event is not something we wanted to do, it was something we had to do,” said executive director Scott Mohon. “We look forward to bringing the community exciting opportunities in live performance and film as crowd restrictions are lifted. These opportunities will allow us to once again gather as a community sharing a set of experiences.”
The Ragland is still closed to the public due to the governor’s decree regarding Covid-19. Plans are being formulated to offer children’s theater education workshops starting in July following new state guidelines.
Typically the Ross Ragland Theater’s summers are filled with youth theater camps and theater productions in the lead-up to the launch of its upcoming annual live season – typically announced in September.
