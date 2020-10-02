Nineteen arts organizations will each receive $10,000 grant awards to support their educational projects in partnership with Oregon schools through $190,000 in FY2021 Oregon Arts Commission Arts Learning funding, among them the Ross Ragland Theater, according to a news release.
The Ross Ragland Theater in Klamath Falls was approved for grant funding for its Youth StARTS program, which works with schools to provide comprehensive, integrated classroom-based arts education for K-sixth grade classes in Klamath County. The program’s goal is to integrate performing arts into the traditional classroom setting.
“Creative outlets can offer young people a way to soothe their fear and anxiety,” said Arts Commission Chair Anne Taylor, who chaired the review panel. “The beauty and challenge of arts learning can be a hopeful diversion during difficult times. It also inspires further development of problem-solving skills, important for our future leaders,” she said.
One of the other organizations receiving funding is Rogue World Music, to support virtual arts instruction for students in the Phoenix Talent School District – recently devastated by wildfires. Rogue World Music is working creatively with teachers to ensure those students will still have access to the program.
Arts Learning grants are designed to: support high-quality projects that provide a responsive opportunity for learning in and through the arts to benefit K-12 students; foster exchange of knowledge between artists and educators; and impact the achievement, skills and/or attitudes of learners.
Applications were evaluated based on project quality and artistic excellence, artistic merit: project support and artistic merit: project impact.