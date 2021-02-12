TJ Rosengarth has been appointed as president and CEO of Collins, a wood products company with plants in Klamath Falls and Lakeview.
According to the company, Rosengarth will succeed Eric Schooler and assume responsibilities on Feb. 15.
Rosengarth has an extensive background in the wood products industry with Willamette Industries in composite panels (1985-2000), as VP of composite panels business for Weyerhaeuser (2001-2006), COO at Flakeboard (2007-2011), and as president and CEO of Northwest Hardwoods (2011-2018).
Most recently he served as a partner with a private equity firm where his focus was acquiring companies and leading performance management.
"TJ is the right and best choice for our company to lead us forward,” said board chair Cherida Collins Smith. “He has a depth of experience and success in our industry, which is especially important during these challenging times."
Rosengarth received his operations management degree from Portland State University as well as executive management studies from Stanford University.