The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office reported that the body of a 77-year-old man, Arlo Dean Pade, was found at Crescent Lake.
According to witnesses Pade, of Rogue River, had been in the water for approximately an hour before his body was located, according to Brandon Fowler, emergency manager for the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office.
Pade was found by divers who had been recreating in the area, the release said.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office reminded people to wear a life jacket and to recreate safely in the water, the statement added.