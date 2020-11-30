The Rogue wolf pack has killed again, this time a yearling cow in Jackson County — the first livestock kill in that part of the county in more than a year.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife on Nov. 26 investigated and confirmed the kill happened in the Rancheria area of Jackson County earlier on Thanksgiving Day.
Based on the report, about 8 a.m. that morning a livestock owner found a dead 12-month-old heifer in a private-land grass pasture a quarter-mile from his home. According to the report, the carcass was largely intact, with only the entrails and portions of the hind legs consumed. The heifer was estimated to have died within the previous 12 hours.
Biologists shaved and skinned the entire carcass. They found at least 80 pre-mortem bite scrapes and puncture wounds, as well as associated muscle trauma and hemorrhaging extended up to a half-inch into tissues.
Investigators termed the pre-mortem bite wounds “a clear sign of predator attack" and the number, severity, and location of injuries is similar to injuries observed on other cattle attacked by wolves. This depredation is attributed to wolves of the Rogue Pack.
Sixteen previous livestock kills attributed to the Rogue Pack had been in Klamath County in the Fort Klamath area, including three in November and others from July through September. The pack is known to roam in the Cascades region between Jackson and Klamath counties. This was the first kill in Jackson County since two were confirmed in both October and November 2019.