A trail camera being used to monitor wolves in the Rogue Pack in the Wood River Valley near Fort Klamath has captured a brief video of two adult wolves, evidence that Southern Oregon's first wolf pack in nearly a century is still going strong — though likely with a new alpha male.
Michelle Dennehy, statewide communications coordinator for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, said the brief recording was captured earlier this month. The video shows two wolves that scientists believe were born in 2021.
“Hard to believe I know, but they have almost all of their height and most of their length by 6 months old," said Dennehy. "They will still gain mass for a year or two."
She said there the pack has a “number of juvenile six-month-old wolves” that were likely born in April. She said there are at least four known pups.
“We’ve continued to monitor for wolves in the Rogue Pack area and after going undetected during spring and summer, wolves were seen in the Wood River Valley in Klamath County,” Dennehy said. “We expect these young wolves were pup of the new breeders of the Rogue Pack, though it’s also possible, but unlikely, that two other wolves started a new pack in the same area where wolves have been successful in the past.”
Dennehy said three wolves were documented in the 2020 count for the Rogue Pack and one of them, the previous breeding female, was discovered dead of natural causes earlier this year in the Sky Lakes Wilderness Area. Dennehy said the dead wolf was not be the breeding female for these young wolves.
Although the killing of livestock by other wolf packs has been frequent in areas of northeastern Oregon, no livestock deaths were attributed to the Rogue Pack until earlier this month.
Last Thursday, a Wood River Valley ranch manager found a dead 500-pound calf in a 150-acre grass pasture.
The depredation, attributed to the Rogue Pack, was the first reported this year in the region that includes Klamath and Jackson counties. In 2020, the Rogue Pack was regarded the deadliest in the western U.S. The Rogue Pack of gray wolves gained notoriety because its patriarch was OR-7, also known as Traveler, who has not been seen since 2019 and is believed to haves died.
Originally a member of the Imnaha Pack in northeast Oregon, OR-7 was electronically tracked during its wanderings throughout Oregon and far Northern California while searching for a mate. His former mate, who gave birth to a first litter of pups in 2014, is denning with another male, according to ODF&W.
Since 2016, the Rogue Pack has been responsible for more than 35 confirmed kills, mostly on cattle grazing lands in the Fort Klamath area and near Prospect in Jackson County.