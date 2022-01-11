The death of a Jackson County calf on Friday, Jan. 7 is being attributed to the Rogue Pack of wolves, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Game.
A second livestock death, however, is not believed to be caused by wolves.
ODFW officials responded to the Jackson County residence, where a local resident found a mortally wounded 225-pound calf in an open area on a privately-owned industrial timberland. The calf died shortly after being found.
State biologists said the carcass was largely intact with one open wound in the left flank and one where the tail had been removed. Fresh wolf tracks were found in snow at the carcass.
However, a dead calf found Jan. 5 in the Fredenburg Butte area of Jackson County was determined not to have been killed by a wolf. According to the ODFW report, a resident found the carcass of a newborn calf the early evening of Jan. 4 in a large industrial timberland pasture. It is believed to have died from natural causes.
The known activity area for the Rogue Pack includes private lands portions of the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest eastern Jackson County near Prospect, and extends east into private lands and portions of the Fremont-Winema National Forest in Klamath County, including the Wood River Valley near Fort Klamath.