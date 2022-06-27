Democrats and other abortion rights supporters are pushing back against the U.S. Supreme Court and its conservative majority over its ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and sending the issue of abortion to the states.
On the other side of the divisive debate, former President Donald Trump welcomed the ruling.
Trump’s three Supreme Court appointments (Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Vaughan) were key to shifting the court’s balance on abortion in the 5-4 ruling overturning Roe’s federal privacy protections.
Trump — who is weighing a third presidential run in 2024 — hailed the Supreme Court ruling during a rally Saturday in Illinois.
“The court handed down a victory for the constitution. A victory for the rule of law and above all a victory for life. This breakthrough is the answer to the prayers of millions and millions of people, and these prayers have gone on for decades. For decades and decades they’ve been praying, and now those prayers have been answered to the generations of Americans in the pro-life movement, as well as countless constitutional conservatives,” said Trump.
Trump and others opposed to abortion rights back the SCOTUS decision — which will allow more than two dozen states to restrict and potentially ban abortions.
“This long divisive issue will be decided by the states and by the American people. That’s the way it should have been many, many years ago and that’s the way it is now,” said Trump at the rally.
Other conservatives echoed Trump’s support for state level approach to abortion rights as penned by Justice Samuel Alito in the 5-4 decision overturning Roe.
“For almost 50 years the decision of nine unelected Justices prevented a democratically derived consensus on the profound moral issue of abortion. Now the debate can be returned to states,” said U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin.
There have been an estimated 63.5 million abortions in the U.S. since 1973 when Roe legalized abortion, according to the National Right to Life Committee.
Democrats are upset with the court and its conservative majority. They are looking at how to respond to the abortion ruling. That includes codifying abortion rights in progressive states and pushing against conservative justices who nixed Roe.
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Florida (who is also running for governor this year), said congressional Democrats should look at impeaching Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch over their support for overturning. Crist and other Democrats are upset that the Trump-appointed justices voiced support for judicial precedents, namely Roe, during their confirmation hearings.
“Today’s ruling makes clear that Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh lied to Congress when they testified under oath that in their view Roe v. Wade was settled precedent. Perjury is a crime. If perjury is found to have occurred, the correct remedy is impeachment,” said Crist in a social media post referencing the Trump nominated justice testimony during their Supreme Court nominations.
Democrats impeached Trump twice but failed to get enough votes in the U.S. Senate for convictions.
Crist is not alone in calling for congressional and state legislative actions after the demise of Roe and its federalization of abortion rights.
Other Democrats and abortion rights activists want President Joe Biden to consider invoking emergency powers to maintain abortion rights in conservatives states.
A group of Democratic senators — including U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Jeff Merkley on Ron Wyden of Oregon — want Biden to look at offering reproductive health services (including abortions) at federal installations, such as military bases, in states with abortion restrictions.
Warren also questioned the legitimacy of the Supreme Court after its controversial decision.
“The Supreme Court has a legitimacy crisis. Six radical justices are imposing their extremist views on the entire country — against the will of the American people. Congress must protect our democracy from this rogue court,” Warren said.
Progressive states — such as Oregon, California and Washington — are also promising to become abortion havens and could offer women travel money and other financial assistance to terminate their pregnancies.
“The Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade but Oregon, California and Washington are building the West Coat offense to protect reproductive freedom,” said Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.
The attorneys general of 23 Democratic states — including Illinois, Minnesota, Illinois and Nevada — have also stressed their state's are still open for abortions after the Supreme Court ruling.
"The future and well-being of our nation is intrinsically tied to the ability of our residents to exercise their fundamental rights, including the right to liberty, privacy, and access to abortion care. If you seek access to abortion and reproductive healthcare, we’re committed to using the full force of the law to support you," said Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and other Democratic attorneys general on Monday.