Reactions were swift and emotional from both sides of the abortion debate after the U.S. Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.
The court’s conservative majority said abortions are not a constitutional right and consequently lack federal privacy protections as outlined in Roe. The ruling sends abortion rights back to the state legislatures where more than two dozen states are poised to restrict abortions.
The undoing of the 1973 ruling brought reactions across Oregon, the region and the country. Abortion has long been a political, social and cultural dividing line sparking numerous legal and political fights challenging Roe.
Opponents of abortion rights hailed the decision while the Democratic governors of Oregon, California and Washington also reaffirmed their states’ commitment to abortion rights and serving as places for women to travel to terminate their pregnancies.
Here is a sampling of some of the statements, comments and social media posts from lawmakers, advocates and activists.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D)
“Abortion is health care, and no matter who you are or where you come from, Oregon doesn’t turn away anyone seeking health care. Period. Let me be clear: You cannot ban abortion, you can only ban safe abortions — and this disgraceful Supreme Court decision will undoubtedly put many people’s lives at risk, in addition to stripping away a constitutional right that disproportionately affects women and has been settled law for most of our lifetimes. For all the Americans today feeling scared, angry and disappointed — for everyone who needs an abortion and does not know where they can access safe reproductive health care — please know you are not alone, and the fight is not over.”
Lois Anderson, executive director, Oregon Right to Life
"'It is so ordered.' I never thought I would see this day, but with the stroke of a pen, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and five others overturned Roe v. Wade. Today is historic and a moment the pro-life movement has worked toward for nearly 50 years. In Dobbs v. Jackson, the Supreme Court handed down a decision enabling states to regulate abortion policy. This decision allows voters and their elected officials to pass laws that align with their values.
"Today is a celebration, but our work in Oregon isn’t over. Oregon’s current law will remain the same — legal elective abortion until the moment of birth and our pro-abortion supermajority is continuing to expand access. As we move forward in this post-Roe America, we urge the pro-life movement to step up.”
U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon)
“When you have to make the most intimate, personal decisions that will impact your life and your health and body, I don’t know anyone who wants some politician in the room. Yet, that is exactly the impact of this Supreme Court opinion for millions and millions of Americans, who suddenly find an overbearing government dictating their path. This assault on Americans’ rights and freedom is shocking.
"After today, we will see the very real and dangerous consequences across the country of taking away the right to safe and legal abortions. It’s on all of us — Members of Congress, medical professionals, advocates and voters — to stand up against this nightmare vision of people forced to carry pregnancies to term against their will. Each one of us should have the freedom to live our lives without politicians forcing their way into our bedrooms and exam rooms.
"Across the country, millions of Americans face abortion being criminalized — even in the case of rape or incest or when the patient’s life is in danger. I’m proud to be from a state like Oregon, where we have made it clear we will stand strong for the right to compassionate reproductive care.”
U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz (R-Oregon)
“A momentous decision. Every human life is sacred.”
Christine Drazen, Republican nominee for Oregon governor
“Life wins. But despite the U.S. Supreme Court's decision, Oregon will continue to have among the most extreme abortion laws in the country and around the world. As governor, I will stand up for life by vetoing legislation designed to push Oregon further outside the mainstream.”
Oregon Senate Majority Leader Rob Wagner (D-Lake Oswego)
“I am outraged at this extreme, ideological decision. Abortion and reproductive services are health care. Pro-choice states like Oregon are now the last line of defense to protect abortion and reproductive health care rights. It’s more important than ever to elect leaders that will protect abortion and reproductive health care. Our Democratic majority is the dividing line.”
Patrick Allen, director, Oregon Health Authority
“The decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs. Wade does not change the fact that people in Oregon are guaranteed the right to receive abortion services, which remain legal in this state. OHA will continue to implement and promote RHEA to ensure that people in Oregon have access to essential reproductive health services, including abortion, sterilization and contraceptives, without any barriers.”
U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-California)
“Today will go down in history as the day the Supreme Court corrected one of the greatest wrongs ever to face our country. In nearly 50 years, Roe has taken nearly 63 million unborn children from us, harming women, destroying families, and tainting our American values. I will continue fighting for our Constitutional right to life, be a voice for the unborn, and I stand by my unwavering belief that all children are God’s gift that must be protected. I am happy that today, life wins.”
U.S. Rep. Earl Blumeneur (D-Oregon)
“This is not merely a political or legal issue. This is profoundly personal, speaking to an individual’s right to control their body and rely on a half-century of legal, constitutional certainty.
"The ability to decide when, how, and with whom to have a child is deeply important. That decision is a personal one, and one that should be decided by an individual in consultation with their doctor and family, not an ideological Supreme Court. Oregon is the only place in the U.S. where abortion is fully protected. We can be grateful to Planned Parenthood Oregon which has been preparing to receive a crushing influx of women seeking abortion care in the weeks and months to come. We must quickly pivot to protect what we have and continue our fight in every state and every community. Congress should pass the Women’s Health Protection Act which would codify a person’s right to the full spectrum of reproductive care.”
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D)
“The Supreme Court has made it clear — they want to strip women of their liberty and let Republican states replace it with mandated birth because the right to choose an abortion is not 'deeply rooted in history.' They want to turn back the clock to a time when women had no right to make decisions about their own bodies, when women had to seek care in the shadows and at great danger, when women were not treated as equal citizens under the law. This is another devastating step toward erasing the rights and liberties Americans have fought for on battlefields, in courthouses and in capitols. This is not the America we know — and it’s not the California way, California has banded together with Oregon and Washington to stand up for women, and to protect access to reproductive health care. We will not sit on the sidelines and allow patients who seek reproductive care in our states or the doctors that provide that care to be intimidated with criminal prosecution. We refuse to go back and we will fight like hell to protect our rights and our values."
Oregon House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville)
“I applaud the Supreme Court’s decision to return this issue back to the states. Oregon continues to have some of the most extreme abortion laws in the country.
"Abortion should be rare. I hope today’s decision starts a larger conversation in Oregon that includes educated decisions for women. I see this as a good starting place for spirited debate in the 2023 Legislative Session.”
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum (D)
"A majority of the United States Supreme Court has turned back the clock on 50 years of settled law and has undone our Constitutional right to abortion with the flick of a pen, holding this morning: 'The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.'"
Margaret Fabrizio, chair, Klamath County Democratic Central Committee
"The Klamath Falls Democratic Central Committee is strongly opposed to the Supreme Court's ruling today effectively making abortions illegal in states that adopt such regulations. Abortions are no longer a woman's medical decision, but are subject to the whims of the legislators in their state. This decision is a horrible one for everyone. Even if we are safe for the moment in Oregon, all of us have friends and relatives in other states who no longer have the right to have an abortion if they need one. They no longer have the right to decide whether having a child is the right decision for them. Many people across this country cannot afford to drive or fly to another state to have an abortion. Instead, women and their families will have to live with the pregnancy they couldn't afford or the pain of having a child that couldn't possibly survive."
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)
“The Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs case, reversing Roe v. Wade, is nothing short of a massive victory for life, and it will save the lives of millions of innocent babies. The decision reverses one of the most egregious departures from the Constitution and legal precedent the United States has ever seen, and one that has resulted in the deaths of 63 million American children.
"Roe was wrong the day it was decided, and it has been wrong every day since then. If you search for the word 'abortion' in the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, you won’t find it. The Court at the time acknowledged that, and yet Roe created a brand new constitutional 'right' out of whole cloth.
"And while the left manically argues that the Dobbs decision makes abortion illegal throughout the country, that is false. What this decision does is leave abortion policy up to the states and returns power to the American people — which is exactly how questions of abortion were handled before Roe."
President Joe Biden (D)
“I’ve warned about how this decision risks the broader right to privacy for everyone. That’s because Roe recognized the fundamental right to privacy that has served as the basis for so many more rights that we have come to take — we’ve come to take for granted that are ingrained in the fabric of this country: the right to make the best decisions for your health; the right to use birth control — a married couple — in the privacy of their bedroom, for God’s sake; the right to marry the person you love.”