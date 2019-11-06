Scott Allen, regarded as the finest rodeo announcer in the American West, will serve as master of ceremonies for the annual Shaw Historical Library banquet set for Thursday, Nov. 14, at Oregon Tech’s College Union, according to a news release.
The evening will begin with a no-host social/cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:15 and the program featured by Allen at 7. Cost for the evening is $30. Reservations are limited and can be made by contacting Katie Cavendish at katie.cavendish@oit.edu or by calling 541-885-0222.
Allen is among the many people featured in the Shaw’s newest Journal, “Wild and Western: the History of Rodeos in the Land of the Lakes.” The 214-page book includes stories about the history of rodeos in a region that includes Klamath, Lake, Modoc and other counties and features stories about famous and not-so famous bronc riders, trick riders, high school athletes, notable bucking horses.
“Scott is a nationally recognized rodeo announcer whose skills and knowledge helps make rodeo come alive,” said Shaw President Jeremy Morris. “He’s a perfect choice and is a person who can provide insight into rodeo, a sport that has a long history throughout the Land of the Lakes.”
The ‘voice’
Known as “The Voice of Rodeo,” Allen has been announcing pro rodeos since the late 1990s. He has collected many honors over his career, including 19-time Northwest Pro Rodeo Association (NPRA) Announcer of the Year, two-time Idaho Cowboys Association Announcer of the Year, and 17-time announcer for the NPRA Circuit Finals rodeos. In addition, Allen, who lives in Merrill, has been the announcer for the Professional Cowboys Association National Finals three times.
Along with Allen, other regional personalities who’ve made their mark as rodeo performers and are highlighted in the Journal include Rob Oates, Rich Partin and Sean Greenfield along with past and present rodeo performers at Lost River High School, Klamath/Modoc Indian cowboys and Whiskey Creek Buckers.
Past rodeo stars, including several who are in rodeo halls of fame, include Ross Dollarhide, Reba Perry Blakely, Dayton “Hawk” Hyde, Lorena Trickey, the Ivory family, Hippy Burmister and Louis Hutchinson. Authors include Shirl Woodson, Marie Lee, Judith Hassen, Bill Johnson, Lee Juillerat, Dan Hawkes, Larry Powers, Mary Williams Hyde, Mike Hanley, Herman Anderson, Steve Kandra, Larry Wagner and Ron Hathaway.
Stories cover a range of topics, including a photo-essay on Rodeo Hall of Fame photographers Devere and Helen Helfrich of Klamath Falls, “How to Put on a Rodeo” with Jamie Burg and Todd Hoggarth, and a history of the Lake County Round-Up, which celebrated its 100th consecutive rodeo earlier this year over the Labor Day Weekend.
Copies of past Journals, including books that focus on cattle ranching, the Modoc War, Crater Lake National Park, sheep ranching, the Civilian Conservation Corps, Klamath Basin water issues, Tule Lake Segregation Center, Lava Beds National Monument, automobiles tours through regional history, Klamath region sports and stars, and other topics will also be available.