To protect the health and safety of friends and neighbors, all onsite activities for the annual July Rocky Point Fire/EMS Summer Festival have been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a news release.
However, the fundraising effort continues with an impressive collection of items being offered for bid online at 32auctions.com/RPF. The auction will continue through July 31.
New items will be added throughout the auction duration. Choose among getaway experiences, dining, a wine cooler, jewelry, auto package, hand-carved bowls, art, gravel, adventures, a restored classic boat, and more.
Support for this fundraiser helps provide emergency response for anyone in need from the top of Doak Mountain to the Jackson County line, Rocky Point, Lake of the Woods, and neighboring state and federal agencies.
For more information call 541-356-2550 or visit www.32auctions.com/RPF.