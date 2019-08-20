BLY – Work is continuing this week to repair Forest Service Road 3790, also known as Fishhole Creek Road, on the Bly Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest, according to a news release.
During the week of Aug. 5, road crews completed milling 3 miles of roadway, grinding up the existing chipseal and mixing it with the cinder base below. This base was shaped, compacted and rolled.
Roadcrews are putting in a 4-inch lift of aggregate that will be the foundation for the coming chipseal project. This surface is being shaped, compacted, rolled and watered.
Road construction is happening Monday through Thursday between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. It is expected the project will continue for the next two weeks.
Forest road managers ask that area residents and visitors try to avoid the area while the road crew is working.
Drivers in the area are asked to watch for construction traffic and for the safety of the road crew to use caution and slow down when approaching and driving through the construction area.
Work is continuing to develop a contract for chipsealing the 3 miles of Fishhole Creek Road from Highway 140. While the surface is improved ahead of the chipsealing, there will still be loose rocks and dirt until the work can be done.