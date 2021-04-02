Water crews will replace water mainline in the 1800 block of Lancaster between Shelley and Addison on Monday, April 5.
The roadway at Lancaster and Addison will be closed so crews are able to perform the work. Affected residents have been notified.
From Monday, April 5 through Friday, April 9, the westbound, right-hand lane of South 6th Street will be closed between Avalon Street and Austin Street from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Track Utilities, on behalf of CenturyLink, will be installing underground utilities.
For more information, call public works at (541) 883-5363.