Klamath County and the city of Klamath Falls will have work crews at the following locations this week; please use caution when in these areas and watch for flaggers. Consider alternate routes when able for the safety of workers.
City of Klamath Falls
n Asphalt crews Nov. 9-10 will be conducting rock excavation and removal at 612 N. 8th St. Culvert maintenance will be conducted on Cypress Avenue and Armour Avenue on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
n Sign maintenance and sweeping will be performed throughout the City of Klamath Falls as needed.
n North 7th Street will be closed between Pine Street and High Street outside of the Ross Ragland Theater on Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. to accommodate a private event.
Detours and signage will be in place where needed. Drivers are urged to proceed with caution through construction zones or consider alternate routes.
For more information contact City Public Works Department at 541-883-5385.