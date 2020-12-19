Klamath County and the city of Klamath Falls will have work crews at the following locations this week; please use caution when in these areas and watch for flaggers. Consider alternate routes when able for the safety of workers.
City of Klamath Falls
n Streets crews will be performing sanding for ice control and pothole repair as needed throughout the city Dec. 21-25.
n Sign maintenance and sweeping will be performed throughout the City of Klamath Falls as needed.
Detours and signage will be in place where needed. Drivers are urged to proceed with caution through construction zones or consider alternate routes.
For more information contact City Public Works Department at 541-883-5385.