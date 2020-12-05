Klamath County and the city of Klamath Falls will have work crews at the following locations this week; please use caution when in these areas and watch for flaggers. Consider alternate routes when able for the safety of workers.
Klamath County
n Road closure on E. Langell Valley Road at Miller Creek Bridge – located approximately 12.6 miles east of Bonanza. The closure will be in effect from Dec. 7-18 for emergency repairs to replace bridge structural members. Motorists should use alternative routes including Gift Road and Cheese Factory Road/Gale Road.
Klamath Falls
n Asphalt crews will perform pothole repair and general maintenance city-wide, Dec. 7-11.
n Sign maintenance and sweeping will be performed throughout the City of Klamath Falls as needed.
Detours and signage will be in place where needed. Drivers are urged to proceed with caution through construction zones or consider alternate routes.
For more information contact City Public Works Department at 541-883-5385.