Klamath County and the city of Klamath Falls will have work crews at the following locations this week; please use caution when in these areas and watch for flaggers. Consider alternate routes when able for the safety of workers.
Klamath Falls
n Asphalt crews will perform utility cuts and paving on Monday, Nov. 16 at the 800 block of Vine Street and the 3100 block of Sunset Court. Nov. 17-18 asphalt crews will perform utility cuts and paving from the 1000-1200 block of Tamera Drive, 3000 block of Kane Street, and the intersection of Shasta Way and Wiard Street. Thursday, Nov. 19 asphalt crews will perform paving and utility cuts at 4700 block of Bisbee Street, 3100 block of Cannon Avenue, 3500 block of Hilyard Avenue, and the 4700 block of S. 6th Street.
n Sign maintenance and sweeping will be performed throughout the City of Klamath Falls as needed.
Detours and signage will be in place where needed. Drivers are urged to proceed with caution through construction zones or consider alternate routes.
For more information contact City Public Works Department at 541-883-5385.