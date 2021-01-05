Klamath County and the city of Klamath Falls will have work crews at the following locations this week; please use caution when in these areas and watch for flaggers. Consider alternate routes when able for the safety of workers.
Klamath Falls
n Curb repair will be conducted on the 200 block of Princeton Street Jan. 4-5.
n Pothole repair will be conducted throughout the city as needed Jan. 6-7.
n Sign maintenance and sweeping will be performed throughout the City of Klamath Falls as needed.
Detours and signage will be in place where needed. Drivers are urged to proceed with caution through construction zones or consider alternate routes.
For more information contact City Public Works Department at 541-883-5385.