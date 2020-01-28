A year after rules regulating salvage of road kill were established in Oregon, Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello clarified the strict rules associated with permissible salvage, according to a news release.
According to Costello, only deer and elk may be salvaged, no other animal is permissible. Further, white tail deer salvage is limited to only Douglas County and east of the crest of the Cascade Mountains, due to the species’ protected status. In order to safely and legally salvage road kill of deer and elk, specified steps must be followed, including application of a permit within 24 hours of salvaging a deer or elk. The permits are available free online, detailing place and time of the salvage, at www.odfw.wufoo.com/forms/roadkill-salvage-permit-application/.
A salvage of road kill deer or elk can occur if an accidentally-killed deer or elk with antlers still attached is observed. Animals with antlers removed or unable to be located at the scene of the accident may not be salvaged. The entire carcass must be removed, including the gut piles, from the road and road right of way. A salvage permit application must be printed and signed within 24 hours of the salvage. The entire head of the deer or elk, including the antlers, must be delivered to an Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) field office within five business days of taking possession of the carcass – other parts of the carcass may be kept.
Any person, not just the driver of the vehicle that struck the animal, may salvage the carcass. If the deer or elk is struck, injured and then humanely dispatched to alleviate suffering, law enforcement must be immediately notified in compliance with law. All meat salvaged is consumed at the individual’s own risk. ODFW will not perform game meat inspections on road kill salvage. The State of Oregon is not liable for loss or damage arising from carcass recovery and transport. Finally, sale of any part of salvaged road kill is prohibited, but can be transferred to another person.
Intentionally killing animals with a vehicle or out of compliance with hunting regulations remains criminal. Costello also emphasized the importance of not impeding traffic while salvaging road kill.