Klamath County will have work crews at the following locations this week; please use caution when in these areas and watch for flaggers. Consider alternate routes when able for the safety of workers.
Klamath County
n East Langell Valley Road at milepost 13 will be reduced to one lane of alternating two-way traffic at the bridge over Miller Creek to repair the western half of the bridge structure.
City of Klamath Falls
n Lane closures on Washburn Way northbound and southbound reduced to one lane Oct. 26 – Nov. 9 from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. between Edison Avenue and Onyx Avenue.
n Asphalt crews Oct. 26-27 will be performing asphalt paving on the 1800 block of Lowell Street, Fremont Street between Delores Avenue and N. Eldorado, and the 1800 block of Portland Street. Crews will be asphalt patching at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and Pacific Terrace and the 1900 block of Portland Street.
n Paint crews Oct. 27-28 will be painting crosswalks and legends around Klamath Union High School. Oct. 29-30 will be painting diagonal parking stalls on Klamath Avenue from Veterans Park to North 11th Street and on Main Street from North 11th Street to North 8th Street.
n Sign maintenance and sweeping will be performed throughout the City of Klamath Falls as needed.
Detours and signage will be in place where needed. Drivers are urged to proceed with caution through construction zones or consider alternate routes.
For more information contact City Public Works Department at 541-883-5385.