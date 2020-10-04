Klamath County will have work crews at the following locations this week; please use caution when in these areas and watch for flaggers. Consider alternate routes when able for the safety of workers.
Klamath County
n South Suburban Sanitary District sewer pipe installation on Skyline, Cannon, Watson, Western and Donegal.
n Crescent area will have miscellaneous sewer pipe construction.
n Ogden Street upgrades to add curb, gutter and sidewalks to existing roads.
City of Klamath Falls
n Asphalt crews Oct. 7-8 will be performing utility cut digouts and paving in the downtown core on Main Street, Klamath Avenue and Pine Street.
n Paint crews will be painting legends and crosswalks Oct. 6-9 on Klamath Avenue, Main Street, North 11th Street, Prospect Avenue, North 9th Street, South 5th Street, and South 6th Street.
n Sign maintenance and sweeping will be performed throughout the City of Klamath Falls as needed.
Detours and signage will be in place where needed. Drivers are urged to proceed with caution through construction zones or consider alternate routes.
For more information contact City Public Works Department at 541-883-5385.