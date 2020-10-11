Klamath County will have work crews at the following locations this week; please use caution when in these areas and watch for flaggers. Consider alternate routes when able for the safety of workers.
Klamath County
n South Suburban Sanitary District sewer pipe installation on Skyline, Cannon, Watson, Western and Donegal.
n Crescent area will have miscellaneous sewer pipe construction.
n Ogden Street upgrades to add curb, gutter and sidewalks to existing roads.
City of Klamath Falls
n Asphalt crews Oct. 12-13 will be performing dig outs, paving and concrete curb repair on Ankeny Street and Glenwood Drive. Crews will be performing utility cut dig outs and paving in the Downtown core on Main Street, Pine Street, and Klamath Avenue.
n Paint crews will be painting legends and crosswalks on Tuesday, Oct. 13 on South Fifth Street and South Sixth Street. Crews Oct. 14-16 will be painting legends and crosswalks on Oregon Avenue to Biehn Street and Siskiyou Street to Conger School.
n Sign maintenance and sweeping will be performed throughout the City of Klamath Falls as needed.
Detours and signage will be in place where needed. Drivers are urged to proceed with caution through construction zones or consider alternate routes.
For more information contact City Public Works Department at 541-883-5385.